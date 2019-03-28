Aid In Dying

Should we have the right to die? Connecticut and New York are considering bills that would allow doctors to help terminally ill patients end their lives. Some say it’s immoral. Others say it would bring peace to patients who are suffering while they wait for time to pass. Our guests:
- Timothy Quill, M.D., Georgia and Thomas Gosnell Distinguished Professor of Palliative Care, University of Rochester School of Medicine
- John Kelly, regional director, Second Thoughts
- Cathy Ludlum, disability rights advocate, Second Thoughts Connecticut
- Jonathan Steinberg, Connecticut state representative, D-Westport
- Amy Paulin, New York assemblymember, D-Scarsdale
- Fred Thiele, New York assemblymember, D-Sag Harbor