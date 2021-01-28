AG Tong Urges Expanded Power To Address Price Gouging

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is urging lawmakers to make it easier for his office to crack down on price gouging during emergencies. Tong says the existing law limited his ability to go after some of the people and businesses that took advantage of shortages in protective equipment and essential goods last year. Tong says his office received more than 750 price gouging complaints related to the pandemic. He wants the law expanded beyond retail sales to apply to suppliers that sell items to retailers. He also wants price gouging rules applied to leases and rental items.



