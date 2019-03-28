AG Tong: Connecticut Will 'Fight Tooth And Nail' To Defend ACA

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says he and 20 other states’ attorneys general are arguing to uphold the Affordable Care Act before a federal judge in Texas.

Tong said President Donald Trump and the Justice Department's latest advice to strike down the health care law is an attack on the people of Connecticut.

“What we’re up against here is not a policy debate or a policy decision. It’s not about stats and figures, really it’s not about left or right. We have the President of the United States, and now the Department of Justice stepping in, and in an act of utter political cruelty trying to cancel privilege and healthcare for millions of Americans. And we are not gonna take it. We are gonna fight tooth and nail. I am in court in Texas with 20 other states, and we are gonna do everything we can to protect the people of this state and their healthcare coverage.”

Tong dismissed the argument made by 18 Republican states that the Affordable Care Act should be eliminated because lawmakers ended the individual mandate that penalized people who did not buy health insurance.

Tong spoke about the case with Hartford lawmakers on Thursday.