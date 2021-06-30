After Contentious Debate, UNC Grants Tenure To Nikole Hannah-Jones

Trustees for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill voted Wednesday afternoon at a closed session to give tenure to star New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones.

The case inspired a bruising debate over race, journalism and academic freedom. Protesters demonstrated at the Carolina Inn on Wednesday, where the meeting was held, first inside then relenting to head outside after being informed that Hannah-Jones had asked for a private meeting.

Some Black scholars and administrators had said they were reconsidering their willingness to remain on the campus after watching how Hannah-Jones was treated by the board.

Board members asked for more information about her credentials when originally declining to take up her proposed tenure. However, it soon became clear that opposition had focused on her work on "the 1619 Project," a New York Times initiative she conceived on the legacy of slavery on U.S. society today.

Opposition came from a donor

Some of that opposition came from Walter Hussman, a UNC donor and Arkansas newspaper publisher whose name adorns UNC's journalism school. Hussman, who is also an alumnus, told NPR he was given pause by criticism of prominent scholars that Hannah-Jones distorted the historical record in arguing that the protection of slavery was one of the primary motivations of the Founding Fathers in seeking independence from the British. (Hannah-Jones has recently tweeted that she will be able to back up that contention in her forthcoming book.)

He spoke to a trustee and administrators about his concerns, while saying it is the university's choice to make.

Predecessors got tenure

Hannah-Jones was up for a professorship endowed by the Knight Foundation; several predecessors in the professorship were granted tenure while, like Hannah-Jones, also lacking a doctorate. Tenure is the promise of near-certain lifetime employment as a professor, barring misdeeds or dereliction of professional obligations. It is intended to ensure academic freedom for scholars to explore ideas and inquiry independent of public or political pressure.

It is highly unusual for a distinguished university's trustees to turn down a professor for tenure once it has been backed by the relevant department's faculty, chairman, the dean, and the provost, or chief academic officer. It is seen as interfering in the academic operation of the campus. UNC's Journalism Dean, Susan King, offered a Hannah-Jones a five-year contract to teach and said she intended to continue to seek the trustees' approval for tenure.

Hannah-Jones is recipient of MacArthur genius grant

Hannah-Jones has won some of the most prestigious awards in journalism and more. She won a MacArthur "genius grant" for her reporting on the persistence of segregation in American life. She won a Pulitzer Prize for her essay accompanying "the 1619 Project."

Hannah-Jones also won a Peabody award for a three-part project for This American Life on racially segregated schools in contemporary America. She also won a national magazine award. She earned a master's degree from the school itself in 2003. A former reporter for the News and Observer in nearby Raleigh, Hannah-Jones was also a reporter for the Portland Oregonian and the investigative outlet ProPublica.

Earlier this month, Hannah-Jones announced she would not accept the offer and would consider suing the university if it denies her tenure.

Hussman argued against her credentials by saying she was helping to erode trust in the press by ignoring important journalistic principles of objectivity - the idea that reporters should not take sides.

"I worry that we're moving away from those time-tested principles of journalism that we had in the 20th century that were so effective at engendering tremendous trust in the media," Hussman told NPR.

In a separate interview with NPR, Hannah-Jones says the promise of objectivity is a subterfuge.

"Most mainstream newspapers reflect power," she says. "They don't actually reflect the experiences of large segments of these populations, and that's why many of these populations don't trust them. So when I hear that, I think he's speaking to a different audience."

