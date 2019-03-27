African-American Neighborhoods In Sag Harbor Added To NYS Historic Register

Three African-American neighborhoods in Sag Harbor, Long Island, were added to the New York State Register of Historic Places.

The State Board for Historic Preservation placed Sag Harbor Hills, Azurest and Ninevah on the register. They were settled in the ‘50s as summer vacation communities by middle-class and wealthy African Americans.

The designation protects the land from potential state or federal redevelopment projects.

The Village of Sag Harbor would need to recognize the neighborhoods as historic to protect them from development on a local level.