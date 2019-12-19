Advocates, Lawmakers Look For Ways To Bring Down Healthcare Costs

2019 was the first year that U.S. hospitals were required to detail the cost of treatments upfront on their websites. But many patients are still shocked when the bill comes in.

Caitlin Donovan, spokesperson for the National Patient Advocate Foundation, remains hopeful that the Trump administration will make the process more transparent.

“We hope to see more systemic change in the days ahead because ultimately where this needs to lie in the burden of bringing down these prices needs to be with insurance and providers, while patients continue the process of trying to just get better.”

Donovan encourages patients shop around for health services and negotiate their bills with hospital clerks and the patient ombudsman. She recommends patients apply for financial assistance, even if they have insurance.

Meanwhile, Connecticut looks to do its part in lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

State Representative Sean Scanlon, who serves on the Public Health Committee, says lawmakers will vote on several proposals to regulate the rising cost of prescription drugs when the General Assembly reconvenes in February.

“We are working towards a very big package of different ideas that collectively, we really believe, will make a big difference. And that starts with importing safe and cheap drugs from Canada, negotiating some of the prices, and perhaps capping the prices of generic drugs as they’ve done in other places.”

He blames the price of prescription drugs for making medical treatments unattainable for many residents.

Donovan and Scanlon spoke on WSHU’s The Full Story.