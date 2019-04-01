Administration Raises Cap On Foreign Worker Visas

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security added an additional 30,000 visas for foreign workers through September.

H-2B visas allow foreigners to come to the United States for work. Many seek out businesses in eastern Long Island for jobs during the busy summer tourist season.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, towns and business leaders called on DHS to lift the cap on H-2B visas earlier this month. They say the local workforce is not able to support what the businesses need to remain profitable.

Zeldin says the job is not over now even though the cap has been raised.

He says Suffolk County businesses are in need of stability, and he will continue to call on Congress to establish a permanent, long-term solution to improve foreign worker visa programs.

