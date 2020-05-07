ACLU Suit Seeking Connecticut Prisoner Release Moves Forward

A federal judge will allow a case against the state of Connecticut to move forward. The lawsuit asks the state to release prisoners who may be especially at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The ACLU of Connecticut brought the class action lawsuit in federal court. It calls for the release of vulnerable inmates, including those with pre-existing conditions.

The state had argued the case should be dismissed in federal court because it could be pursued in state court instead. Then a state superior court judge dismissed a similar lawsuit brought by the ACLU last month.

An ACLU attorney called the state’s argument a procedural shell game and said the Department of Correction has placed prisoners in grave, imminent danger.

Almost 500 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least six have died.

