Absentee Ballot Suit Continues In Bridgeport Superior Court

Voter testimony for a lawsuit that seeks to turn over the results of the mayoral primary in Connecticut’s largest city moved forward on Thursday.

The plaintiffs allege improprieties with absentee ballots that won sitting Mayor Joe Ganim the primary.

The Bridgeport Superior Court judge is overseeing an accelerated hearing process because ballots must be printed for the November general election by Friday.

City attorneys questioned the president of Bridgeport Generation Now Votes, the civic action group that backed the lawsuit and a canvass of absentee ballot applicants.

They asked the group’s president, Callie Gail Heilmann, what she had ever done to “help” Ganim. She testified she held a forum for mayoral candidates and invited Ganim. But she also testified that she held a fundraiser for Ganim’s primary opponent, State Senator Marilyn Moore.

Moore would have her name included on the November ballot if a judge sides with lawsuit plaintiffs.