Abortion Law In Connecticut And New York

Griswold v. Connecticut was the groundbreaking Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to privacy in sexual matters. That led to the Roe v. Wade ruling granting women the right to an abortion, which many now see as under threat. What led to the Griswold case and what’s happening with abortion laws in New York and Connecticut? Our guests:
- Tim Malloy, assistant director, Quinnipiac University Poll
- Faren Tang, reproductive justice fellow, Program for the Study of Reproductive Justice, Yale Law School
- Heather Munro Prescott, Ph.D., professor of history, Central Connecticut State University
- Sarah Croucher, executive director, NARAL Pro-Choice CT