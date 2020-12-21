AAA: New England To Outpace Nation In Canceled Holiday Travel

The latest holiday travel survey results from AAA predict travel in New England will drop more than anywhere in the country–about 35% compared to last year.

Fran Mayko, spokeswoman for AAA Northeast, said this is the time of year people typically take long vacations: “but, of course, it’s not the case this year. With Covid cases steadily increasing, many of the 80 million folks who are projected to travel are likely to cancel plans at the last minute.”

Mayko says some of the 3 million people who are still expected to travel can check quarantine guidelines on the interactive AAA Travel Restrictions Map.

Mayko says with fewer travelers comes gas prices that are nearly 40 cents lower than usual this time of year. That’s after a four cent spike in crude oil prices over market fluctuations around the news of a novel Coronavirus strain.