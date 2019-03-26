9/11 Victim Compensation Fund

As more and more 9/11 first responders become ill and struggle with PTSD, federal funds to support them face budget cuts. What’s being done to preserve those funds, and what has been the health impact on first responders since the terrorist attacks? Today’s guests:
- Lee Zeldin, U.S. House of Representatives, R-NY1
- Sean Clouston, Ph.D., associate professor, Family, Population and Preventive Medicine, Stony Brook University
- Benjamin Luft, M.D., director and principal investigator, Stony Brook WTC Wellness Program
- John Feal, founder, Feal Good Foundation
- Jay Frango, FDNY, retired
- Louis Alvarez, NYPD, retired