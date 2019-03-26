6 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Indicted In Murder Plot

Suffolk County Police have announced indictments for six alleged MS-13 gang members for conspiracies to commit two murders.

The conspiracy to kill a rival gang member was at the center of the indictments.

County District Attorney Tim Sini says the group received their orders from MS-13 gang leaders in El Salvador.

“They received permission from MS-13 leadership to kill him. Our intelligence shows that their plan was to kill him by shooting him with the firearm they were attempting to purchase, or butchering him with a machete, or lighting him on fire.”

Sini says three of the six men were also charged with conspiring to kill a fellow MS-13 gang member, who they believed was a police informant.

He says one of the ways to curb MS-13’s presence on Long Island is to keep young people away from gang recruitment.