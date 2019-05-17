The 30th Anniversary Of World AIDS Day And The State Of The Epidemic In Our Region

World AIDS Day is this Saturday, December 1, and this year marks its 30th anniversary. World AIDS Day is a chance for people around the world to unite in the fight against HIV, to support those living with it, and to remember those who have died. Today on The Full Story, Ron finds out about the current state of the HIV/AIDS crisis in Connecticut and on Long Island and looks back at the history of the disease in our area. Our guests:

John Haigney, CEO, and Jane Wells, grant coordinator, at the Long Island Association for AIDS Care

Meg Smith, whose husband died of AIDS after a tainted blood transfusion at Norwalk Hospital. Meg is the director of the Vermont Women's Fund.

Virginia Hanrahan, executive director of the Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program

LaToya Tyson, director of prevention with ACT