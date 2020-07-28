3 More States, D.C., Puerto Rico Added To Regional Travel Advisory

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have added three more states and two territories to their COVID-19 travel advisories.

Travelers from 34 states, including Kentucky, Illinois and Minnesota, will have to quarantine for two weeks when they enter the tri-state region due to high infection rates. The same goes for travelers from Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Travelers are required to complete questionnaires to tell authorities where they will be self-quarantining. Violators could face $1,000 fines in Connecticut. In New York, they could face $2,000 fines, could be given a court-appointed quarantine.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has said the mandatory self-isolation is meant to protect residents and maintain the state’s progress against the spread of COVID-19.