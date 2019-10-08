$3 Million Grant Will Aid Homeless LGBTQ Youth In Connecticut

U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have announced a new federal grant to combat youth homelessness.

Opening Doors Fairfield County was awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to develop and implement an approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness.

Murphy says homeless youth often identify as LGBTQ and are targets of sex traffickers.

“This is a particularly vulnerable population that needs an additional layer of support and help.”

The senators were joined by federal housing officials, local officials and staff from Supportive Housing Works, who also work to end homelessness in the county.