$2M Federal Grant Will Support Manufacturing Apprenticeships In Connecticut

Connecticut has won a $2 million federal grant to support an apprenticeship program in the manufacturing industry for 300 young people from the southwestern part of the state.

Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes helped secure the grant. He says it will help the state fill its need for as many as 30,000 skilled manufacturing jobs in the next three years.



“It's not the only answer. But it's one of the answers.”



Governor Ned Lamont says it will also help with the immediate task of getting people back to work following the coronavirus shutdown.

“We put in place a Connecticut youth corps and hundreds of people going out and helping out with not-for-profits and other organizations, apprenticeship programs like this.”



The apprenticeship program is for 16- to 24-year olds interested in a career in manufacturing. Applicants do not need to have a high school diploma. The program is to be administered by The Workplace, a Bridgeport-based workforce development agency.