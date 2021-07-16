25 Years Since Explosion, TWA Flight 800 Wreckage To Be Destroyed By Year’s End

  • A mourner reaches for a name on the memorial wall for TWA Flight 800 on the 20th anniversary of the plane crash at Smith Point County Park on Sunday, July 17, 2016 in Shirley, N.Y.
    Kathy Kmonicek / Associated Press

TWA Flight 800 exploded and crashed off southern Long Island 25 years ago this month. The disaster killed 230 people and sparked a four-year investigation that changed the way aircrafts are designed.

TWA Flight 800 had exploded in mid-air and plunged into the ocean just off East Moriches on July 17, 1996. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded faulty wires caused the fuel tank to ignite.

The NTSB stored the wreckage in Virginia and used it as a training tool for crash site investigators. Now, the NTSB said advances in technology mean they no longer need the downed plane for training.

A memorial was established at Smith Point County Park on Fire Island to remember those lost.

