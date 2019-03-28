24 LI Organizations Receive Funding For Cultural Programs

The Suffolk County Legislature approved more than $150,000 for cultural programs – in a selection process some lawmakers described as unfair.

Some Democratic legislators say the application process for the funding was not fair to all applicants because some parts of the county received no funding.

Twenty-four groups were selected to receive money from the county hotel-motel room tax.

The legislature also approved county land in Calverton to be used to provide horse training therapy for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder.