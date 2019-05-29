$15 Minimum Wage Bill Signed Into Law In Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill that raises Connecticut's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023. Activists cheered as Lamont picked up his pen.

“What do we want? 15! When do we get it? Now!”

Lamont says he’s proud to sign the law because it’s one of the most impactful pieces of legislation for working families that a governor can sign.

“And this year we got it done. As Joe Biden might have said this a big…deal.”

The law raises Connecticut’s current $10.10 an hour minimum wage to $11 on October 1. The minimum wage will then go up a dollar a year until it reaches $15 in 2023.

Lamont, a former businessman, says it will help the state's economy. An estimated 300,000 workers will be affected.

Opponents say the pay raise will be another cost burden for employers.