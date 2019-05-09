$15 Minimum Wage Bill Passes Connecticut House

Connecticut Democrats advanced a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour following a marathon 14-hour debate in the state House of Representatives.

The bill would raise Connecticut’s current $10.10 an hour minimum wage to $15 an hour over four years.

Speaker Joe Aresimowicz spoke to reporters following the House passage of the bill. He criticized the Republican minority for subjecting it to such a lengthy debate.

“I want to put it into perspective, the death penalty was eight hours…the death penalty.”

Aresimowicz says he’s sure the bill will become law.

“We feel very confident the Senate will pass this bill. We feel very confident it will hit the governor’s desk and he will sign it. And over 300,000…what’s the exact number…332,000…workers in the state of Connecticut will get a raise this October.”

Republicans had argued that a minimum wage increase would be bad for small business.