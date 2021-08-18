14-Year-Old Danbury Shooting Suspect Charged After Turning Himself In

A 14-year-old boy who allegedly shot another teen at the Danbury Fair Mall has been charged after turning himself in on Monday.

The teen was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and breach of peace.

His arrest comes a week after the mall went into lockdown when a 15 year old girl was shot in the upper chest. She survived.

Danbury's police chief said two groups were involved in an altercation that led to a bullet being fired. It remains unclear if the girl was the intended target.