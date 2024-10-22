© 2024 WSHU
The Full Story

Family Stories: Daniel Stanley Lathrop

By Ann Lopez,
Tom Kuser
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:10 PM EDT
Daniel Stanley Lathrop, Quarter Master Sargent served with the 29th Colored Infantry Regiment from Connecticut during the Civil War.
Dawn Lathrop
The history of Connecticut is made up of stories. Family stories of the people who shaped the state and the country.

Some stories are celebrated and preserved in museums and history books.  Other stories are not shared.  They’re left to languish in the shadows.  

Now that’s changing.  Today, we’re sharing the story of one family — the Lathrops.

West Haven resident Dawn Lathrop and John Mills, the president and founder of the Alex Breanne Corporation, discuss Dawn's family history which includes her great-great-grandfather Daniel Lathrop. He served in the 29th Connecticut Colored Infantry Regiment during the Civil War.

For more photos, click here.

Music by Yasmin Williams

Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
