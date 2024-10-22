Family Stories: Daniel Stanley Lathrop

Dawn Lathrop Daniel Stanley Lathrop, Quarter Master Sargent who served with the 29th Colored Regiment from Connecticut during the Civil War.

The history of Connecticut is made up of stories. Family stories of the people who shaped the state and the country.

Some stories are celebrated and preserved in museums and history books. Other stories are not shared. They’re left to languish in the shadows.

Now that’s changing. Today, we’re sharing the story of one family — the Lathrops.

West Haven resident Dawn Lathrop and John Mills, the president and founder of the Alex Breanne Corporation, discuss Dawn's family history which includes her great-great-grandfather Daniel Lathrop. He served in the 29th Connecticut Colored Infantry Regiment during the Civil War.

For more photos, click here.

Music by Yasmin Williams