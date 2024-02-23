Minimum wage vs. a living wage

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a new minimum wage bill In 2019 that increased the hourly wage by a dollar each year until it reached $15 an hour in 2023.

But it doesn’t end there. The law allows for more increases. Those are tied to the percentage change in the federal employment cost index. Basically, it adjusts the wage to the rate of inflation.

And the very first adjustment was applied on January 1st raising the minimum wage to $15.69.

So what does this mean for workers and businesses in Connecticut? Our guests will help us take a deep dive into this issue.

GUESTS:

Chris DiPentima - President and CEO of CBIA

CBIA INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 19:55

Ed Hawthorne to join us. He’s the President of the CT ALF-CIO

AFL-CIO INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 11:32

Lisa Tepper Bates, President of the United Way in Connecticut

The A.L.I.C.E. Report