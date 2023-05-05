© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

The Birdman of the US Senate

By Tom Kuser,
Fatou SangareSophie CamizziSaenah BochAnn Lopez
Published May 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT
Senator George P. McLean of Connecticut
RIT Cary Graphic Arts Press

Migratory Birds in the US are protected by law.  And they have a Connecticut Yankee to thank. George Payne McLean served as Governor and as a US Senator for Connecticut.  He sponsored the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act which is still active today.  Today on The Full Story we’ll speak with the author of a new biography detailing the life and work of Senator McLean, and it was written by his great-great nephew, Will Mclean Greely. 

Also we’ll speak with Milan Bulls of the Connecticut Audubon Society about their new program to get students excited about science. 

GUESTS:

Will Greeley, author of A Connecticut Yankee Goes to Washington: George P. McLean, Birdman of the Senate

Milan Bull, Senior Director of Science and Conservation at The Connecticut Audubon Society

Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Saenah Boch
Saenah Boch is a news and audio production intern at WSHU.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
