The Birdman of the US Senate

Migratory Birds in the US are protected by law. And they have a Connecticut Yankee to thank. George Payne McLean served as Governor and as a US Senator for Connecticut. He sponsored the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act which is still active today. Today on The Full Story we’ll speak with the author of a new biography detailing the life and work of Senator McLean, and it was written by his great-great nephew, Will Mclean Greely.

Also we’ll speak with Milan Bulls of the Connecticut Audubon Society about their new program to get students excited about science.

GUESTS:

Will Greeley, author of A Connecticut Yankee Goes to Washington: George P. McLean, Birdman of the Senate

Will Greeley Interview.mp3 Listen • 32:36

Milan Bull, Senior Director of Science and Conservation at The Connecticut Audubon Society