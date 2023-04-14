© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Upcycling: From trash to treasure

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziSaenah BochTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published April 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
HONGO GALLERY.jpg
1 of 4  — HONGO GALLERY.jpg
Office/Gallery of artist Stephanie Hongo
Stephanie Hongo
Mochi.jpg
2 of 4  — Mochi.jpg
Mochi
Stephanie Hongo
SPARE FOOD.jpg
3 of 4  — SPARE FOOD.jpg
Jeremy & Adam Kaye, Co-Founders of The Spare Food Co.
RESTORE.jpg
4 of 4  — RESTORE.jpg
Restore Upcycle Challenge
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity

What’s in your trash or recycling bins right now? Take a look. Do you see raw materials to create a work of art? Or just junk that needs to be hauled away. Some people in our region are taking trash and transforming it into art, food, and even an opportunity to fundraise. It’s called Upcycling. This week on The Full Story, we’ll speak with local artists, entrepreneurs, and activists to find out how they use their innovation and creativity to benefit people and the planet.

GUESTS:

Stephanie Hongo, Southington, CT-based artist who creates animal sculptures out of trash.

STEPHANIE HONGO INTERVIEW.mp3

Adam Kaye, co-founder of The Spare Food Co.

ADAM KAYE INTERVIEW.mp3

April van der Noll, Manager of ReStore at Housatonic Habitat for Humanity in Danbury, Connecticut

APRIL VAN DER NOLL INTERVIEW.mp3

The Full Story
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Saenah Boch
Saenah Boch is a news and audio production intern at WSHU.
See stories by Saenah Boch
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez