Upcycling: From trash to treasure

What’s in your trash or recycling bins right now? Take a look. Do you see raw materials to create a work of art? Or just junk that needs to be hauled away. Some people in our region are taking trash and transforming it into art, food, and even an opportunity to fundraise. It’s called Upcycling. This week on The Full Story, we’ll speak with local artists, entrepreneurs, and activists to find out how they use their innovation and creativity to benefit people and the planet.

GUESTS:

Stephanie Hongo, Southington, CT-based artist who creates animal sculptures out of trash.

STEPHANIE HONGO INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 13:13

Adam Kaye, co-founder of The Spare Food Co.

ADAM KAYE INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 20:28

April van der Noll, Manager of ReStore at Housatonic Habitat for Humanity in Danbury, Connecticut