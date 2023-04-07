© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

Staying Housed and Healthy

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziSaenah BochTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published April 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
During the height of the pandemic, federal funding, eviction moratoriums, and housing services helped individuals and families who were at extreme risk of losing a secure place to live.  Today those support systems are gone.  Affordable housing is scarce in our region, and, in Connecticut, the number of people who don’t have homes is on the rise.  And the struggle to find a permanent home can impact people's health.

Today on The Full Story we're speaking with researchers and advocates who are working to understand and stem the impact that housing insecurity has on people's health. 

GUESTS:

Tricia Lewis, Clinical Assistant Professor, Health Science Department at Sacred Heart University

Danya Keene, Associate Professor of Social Behavioral Sciences at the Yale School of Public Health, the Director of Yale’s Housing and Health Equity Lab, and a commissioner for the Elm City Communities Board

Michele Conderino, Executive Director at Open Doors

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Saenah Boch
Saenah Boch is a news and audio production intern at WSHU.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
