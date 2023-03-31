© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

The Connecticut-Ukraine Connection

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziSaenah BochTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published March 31, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT
Lynda Sorensen and Nancy Herman speak with The Full Story Host Tom Kuser about their multi-media presentation, "Words from the Front".

Ukraine has defended itself against the Russian invasion for more than a year. That conflict has highlighted some unique connections with people living in Connecticut. When the war started, two local writers and educators felt a need to do something. So they transformed their correspondence with friends in Ukraine and Russia into a multimedia play. Host Tom Kuser speaks with co-writers Nancy Herman and Lynda Sorensen about their work Words from the Front. We’ll also speak with Congressman Jim Himes about his trip to Ukraine. And we’ll find out what local international aid groups have been doing to help stem the suffering caused by the war.

GUESTS:

US Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut

Chris George, Executive Director of IRIS

Adam Keehn, Americares director of complex emergencies

Nancy Herman, Co-author Words from the Front

Lynda Sorensen, Co-author Words from the Front

Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story."
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU.
Saenah Boch is a news and audio production intern at WSHU.
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR's Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
