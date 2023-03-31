The Connecticut-Ukraine Connection

Ukraine has defended itself against the Russian invasion for more than a year. That conflict has highlighted some unique connections with people living in Connecticut. When the war started, two local writers and educators felt a need to do something. So they transformed their correspondence with friends in Ukraine and Russia into a multimedia play. Host Tom Kuser speaks with co-writers Nancy Herman and Lynda Sorensen about their work Words from the Front. We’ll also speak with Congressman Jim Himes about his trip to Ukraine. And we’ll find out what local international aid groups have been doing to help stem the suffering caused by the war.

GUESTS:

US Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut

INTERVIEW WITH CONGRESSMAN JIM HIMES.mp3 Listen • 15:01

Chris George, Executive Director of IRIS

INTERVIEW WITH CHRIS GEORGE.mp3 Listen • 12:11

Adam Keehn, Americares director of complex emergencies

INTERVIEW WITH ADAM KEEHN.mp3 Listen • 9:28

Nancy Herman, Co-author Words from the Front

Lynda Sorensen, Co-author Words from the Front