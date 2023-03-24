Encore: Get in the game, adaptive and unified sports

Sports are a way of life. But what happens when your ability to compete is different? This week on The Full Story we’re talking with people and athletes in our region who make sports accessible to everyone regardless of ability.

We’ll hear from two groups In Connecticut who adapt sports to get players back in the game. One for basketball, the other for Hockey.

And in New York, a Unified golf team is heading to the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Get in the game with The Full Story.

GUESTS:

Paul Weiland, program instructor for Southern Connecticut State Univerity's Institute of Adaptive Sports and Inclusive Recreation

Keith Haley, program organizer of the Hartford Braillers

Todd Sweet, Hartford Braillers player

Amanda Vito, Special Olympics competitor-Golf

Martha Pachuta, Special Olympics competitor-Golf

