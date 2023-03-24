© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Encore: Get in the game, adaptive and unified sports

By Tom Kuser,
Ann Lopez
Published March 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Amanda and Martha.jpeg
1 of 3  — Amanda and Martha.jpeg
Special Olympics New York athlete Amanda Vito and her unified golf partner, Martha Pachuta.
Casey Vattimo, Special Olympics New York
Wheelchair Basketball.jpeg
2 of 3  — Wheelchair Basketball.jpeg
Members of the Southern Connecticut State University wheelchair basketball team.
ON THE ICE.jpg
3 of 3  — ON THE ICE.jpg
Members of the Hartford Brailers compete.
The Hartford Brailers

Sports are a way of life. But what happens when your ability to compete is different? This week on The Full Story we’re talking with people and athletes in our region who make sports accessible to everyone regardless of ability.

We’ll hear from two groups In Connecticut who adapt sports to get players back in the game. One for basketball, the other for Hockey.

And in New York, a Unified golf team is heading to the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Get in the game with The Full Story.

GUESTS:

Paul Weiland, program instructor for Southern Connecticut State Univerity's Institute of Adaptive Sports and Inclusive Recreation

Keith Haley, program organizer of the Hartford Braillers

Todd Sweet, Hartford Braillers player

Amanda Vito, Special Olympics competitor-Golf

Martha Pachuta, Special Olympics competitor-Golf

Tags
The Full Story The Full StoryAdaptive SportsUnified SportsSpecial OlympicsWheelchair BasketballBlind Hockey
Stay Connected
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez