The Full Story

Taking on Urban Trauma

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziSaenah BochTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published March 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
UT RON INTERVIEW.jpg
Ann Lopez
/
Rob Johnson, Executive Director of Multicultural Affairs at Sacred Heart University speaking with The Full Story host, Tom Kuser about urban trauma.

Earlier this year we focused one of our programs on the first legal sales of recreational marijuana in Connecticut.  And, we spoke with Kebra Smith Bolden, an RN and the creator of CannaHealth which educates patients about medical cannabis and provides certification for medical marijuana cards.

She said some of her clients seek out medical marijuana to deal with Urban Trauma.  Here’s what she said:

Here we find that with urban trauma, we have people with sometimes 5, 10 major traumas that they’ve experienced throughout their lives, and have been told to just normalize it.  So coming to CannaHealth and being assessed for post-traumatic stress disorder has really helped to open the eyes of people to the traumas that exist in a community and some of the symptoms that we might see in them, let’s say they can’t keep a job or they have a hard time maintaining relationships or have social anxiety.  These are all things that are symptoms of trauma.  And so cannabis can help manage those symptoms but then we also need to make referrals and follow up with trauma therapy so that they can completely heal because cannabis again will treat a symptom but not the core of the problem.

And so we’re taking a closer look at Urban Trauma - what it is, what’s being done to stem its impact, and how can people heal from it.

GUESTS:

Daryl McGraw, Founder of Formerly Inc.
To hear Daryl McGraw's TED TALK urban trauma click here.

Kathryn Scheinberg Meyer, Director of the Medical-Legal Partnership Project at the Yale Child Study Center and an attorney with the Center for Children’s Advocacy

Robert Johnson, Executive Director of Multicultural Affairs at Sacred Heart University

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Saenah Boch
Saenah is a former news intern with WSHU Public Radio.
See stories by Saenah Boch
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez