Dickens and Dixwell: The legacy of British literature and English history

This holiday week, we’re sharing two conversations that take us on a journey filled with ghostly apparitions, time travel, family secrets, and regicide. First, host Tom Kuser speaks with Gerald Dickens, actor, author, and the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens. Yes! That Charles Dickens. He shares his experience bringing “A Christmas Carol” to life on the stage. Then Tom speaks with Sarah Dixwell Brown, a direct descendant of John Dixwell, a fugitive English judge that signed the death warrant for a king.



GUESTS:

Gerald Dickens , actor, director , producer, and great-great-grandson of the author Charles Dickens.

GERALD DICKENS INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 18:18

Sarah Dixwell Brown , author, Regicide in the Family: Finding John Dixwell.