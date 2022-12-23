© 2022 WSHU
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Dickens and Dixwell: The legacy of British literature and English history

By Fatou Sangare,
Tom KuserSophie CamizziAnn Lopez
Published December 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
THE KEY.jpeg
1 of 3  — THE KEY.jpeg
John Dixwell's key to Dover Castle in England
Sarah Dixwell Brown
CHARLES I carosel slide.png
2 of 3  — CHARLES I carosel slide.png
Detail from Charles I, King of England by Daniel Mijtens, in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
Dennis Nolan, Levellers Press
03-ashford kent show338x268.jpg
3 of 3  — 03-ashford kent show338x268.jpg
Gerald Dickens performs on stage

This holiday week, we’re sharing two conversations that take us on a journey filled with ghostly apparitions, time travel, family secrets, and regicide.  First, host Tom Kuser speaks with Gerald Dickens, actor, author, and the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens.  Yes! That Charles Dickens. He shares his experience bringing “A Christmas Carol” to life on the stage.  Then Tom speaks with Sarah Dixwell Brown, a direct descendant of John Dixwell, a fugitive English judge that signed the death warrant for a king.
 
GUESTS:

Gerald Dickens, actor, director, producer, and great-great-grandson of the author Charles Dickens.

GERALD DICKENS INTERVIEW.mp3

Sarah Dixwell Brown, author, Regicide in the Family: Finding John Dixwell.

SARAH DIXWELL BROWN INTERVIEW.mp3

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
