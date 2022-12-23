Dickens and Dixwell: The legacy of British literature and English history
John Dixwell's key to Dover Castle in England
Sarah Dixwell Brown
Detail from Charles I, King of England by Daniel Mijtens, in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
Dennis Nolan, Levellers Press
Gerald Dickens performs on stage
This holiday week, we’re sharing two conversations that take us on a journey filled with ghostly apparitions, time travel, family secrets, and regicide. First, host Tom Kuser speaks with Gerald Dickens, actor, author, and the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens. Yes! That Charles Dickens. He shares his experience bringing “A Christmas Carol” to life on the stage. Then Tom speaks with Sarah Dixwell Brown, a direct descendant of John Dixwell, a fugitive English judge that signed the death warrant for a king.
GUESTS:
Gerald Dickens, actor, director, producer, and great-great-grandson of the author Charles Dickens.
Sarah Dixwell Brown, author, Regicide in the Family: Finding John Dixwell.
