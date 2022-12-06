Unaffiliated voters, independent candidates and the two-party system

Many voters in Connecticut are not connected to any political party. About 42% of all registered voters in the state are unaffiliated. That’s more than one million people. But are they really unaffiliated? The results of the 2022 midterm elections tell a different story.

In the governor's race, most of the votes went to Democrat Governor Ned Lamont and Republican candidate, Bob Stefanowski. The Independent Party candidate, Robert Hotaling, won only 1% of the vote. So what does it mean to be “unaffiliated” in Connecticut and is there really momentum for a viable third-party candidate? We’ll find out on The Full Story.