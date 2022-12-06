© 2022 WSHU
Unaffiliated voters, independent candidates and the two-party system

Published December 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST
Anthony Quinn
/
WTNH via AP
In this photo provided by WTNH, Connecticut gubernatorial candidates Independent Rob Hotaling, second from left, Democratic incumbent Governor Ned Lamont, center, and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski participate in a debate Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Many voters in Connecticut are not connected to any political party.   About 42% of all registered voters in the state are unaffiliated.  That’s more than one million people. But are they really unaffiliated?   The results of the 2022 midterm elections tell a different story. 

In the governor's race, most of the votes went to Democrat Governor Ned Lamont and Republican candidate, Bob Stefanowski.  The Independent Party candidate, Robert Hotaling, won only 1% of the vote. So what does it mean to be “unaffiliated” in Connecticut and is there really momentum for a viable third-party candidate? We’ll find out on The Full Story.

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez