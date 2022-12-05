© 2022 WSHU
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Still Newtown: A conversation

Published December 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Photo Nov 13 2022, 3 53 11 PM.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
The permanent memorial to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

This December marks ten years since the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.  The tragedy shook the country.  It also sparked a national struggle over how to address key issues like school safety and mental health, which we’re still having today.

In 2012, WSHU’s Davis Dunavin was the editor for the online news platform, Newtown Patch.  He covered the story that day.  And for the past decade, he has continued to report on the town and on how some residents have emerged from the tragedy.   

On December 5, WSHU Public Radio, in partnership with The Newtown Bee, will launch the podcast: Still Newtown.  It’s an 11-part series reported by Davis that shares the story of a community’s strength and resilience.   

The Full Story Host Tom Kuser spoke with Davis Dunavin.

PART 1: Reflecting

REFLECTING.mp3

PART 2: Healing

HEALING.mp3

PART 3: Resilience

RESILIENCE.mp3

The Full Story
