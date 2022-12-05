Still Newtown: A conversation

This December marks ten years since the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The tragedy shook the country. It also sparked a national struggle over how to address key issues like school safety and mental health, which we’re still having today.

In 2012, WSHU’s Davis Dunavin was the editor for the online news platform, Newtown Patch. He covered the story that day. And for the past decade, he has continued to report on the town and on how some residents have emerged from the tragedy.

On December 5, WSHU Public Radio, in partnership with The Newtown Bee, will launch the podcast: Still Newtown. It’s an 11-part series reported by Davis that shares the story of a community’s strength and resilience.

The Full Story Host Tom Kuser spoke with Davis Dunavin.

PART 1: Reflecting

REFLECTING.mp3 Listen • 11:59

PART 2: Healing

HEALING.mp3 Listen • 18:29

PART 3: Resilience