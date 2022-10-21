Local elections don't get a whole lot of love. They aren’t flashy like national races, but they have a direct impact on how we live. That’s where we decide who manages our local planning and zoning boards, how much we’ll be charged in local taxes, and how that money will be spent.

This week on The Full Story, we begin our 2022 MIDTERM election coverage by taking a closer look at the power of local elections.

GUESTS:

Dr. Gary Rose, Chairman of the Department of Government at Sacred Heart University

Skyler Johnson, Democratic Candidate for New York State Senate District 1

Laura Smits, President of the League of Women Voters CT

