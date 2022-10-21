© 2022 WSHU
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

The Power of Local Elections

Published October 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT
Smaller button.jpg

Local elections don't get a whole lot of love. They aren’t flashy like national races, but they have a direct impact on how we live. That’s where we decide who manages our local planning and zoning boards, how much we’ll be charged in local taxes, and how that money will be spent.  

This week on The Full Story, we begin our 2022 MIDTERM election coverage by taking a closer look at the power of local elections.

GUESTS:

Dr. Gary Rose, Chairman of the Department of Government at Sacred Heart University

Skyler Johnson, Democratic Candidate for New York State Senate District 1

Laura Smits, President of the League of Women Voters CT

The Full Story The Full StoryMidterm ElectionsVoting
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez