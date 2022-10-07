© 2022 WSHU
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Natural and political disasters fuel immigration and migration

Published October 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT
Immigration Unaccompanied Children
Seth Wenig/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2014 file photo, Darwin Ruiz, 5, left, his sister Jolleth Ruiz, 8, center, and their aunt, Ashley Orve, play in the front yard of the of the Ruiz' apartment building in Huntington Station, N.Y. While Darwin was born in the United States, Jolleth traveled to the United States from Nicaragua without her parents, but with her sister instead, in June of 2013. In November 2014, immigration activists are calling for funding to help provide legal services to the more than 3,000 children living in Long Island who crossed illegally into the U.S. without their parents. They say that only two non-profit organizations offer immigration attorneys to the minors in the area. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Natural disasters and political upheaval fuel human migration. This is The Full Story.   Five years ago Hurricane Maria, devastated islands in the Caribbean and caused more than 13,000 evacuees to settle in Connecticut.  Last year, in New York, about 2,600 unaccompanied minors from the US southern border were relocated to Long Island. 

Now there’s Hurricane Fiona and Ian.  And US Governors are treating asylum seekers like pawns in their political power games.  How do we offer shelter and support to people reeling from natural or political chaos?  And what happens to them when the storms stop?  Seeking Shelter in Connecticut and on Long Island.

The Full Story
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
