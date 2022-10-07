Natural and political disasters fuel immigration and migration

Natural disasters and political upheaval fuel human migration. This is The Full Story. Five years ago Hurricane Maria, devastated islands in the Caribbean and caused more than 13,000 evacuees to settle in Connecticut. Last year, in New York, about 2,600 unaccompanied minors from the US southern border were relocated to Long Island.

Now there’s Hurricane Fiona and Ian. And US Governors are treating asylum seekers like pawns in their political power games. How do we offer shelter and support to people reeling from natural or political chaos? And what happens to them when the storms stop? Seeking Shelter in Connecticut and on Long Island.