© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Keeping Culture Alive: Remembering the New Haven Arena and preserving Folkloric Memory

Published September 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Screen Shot 2022-09-18 at 3.55.30 PM.jpg
Derek Piotr
/

Culture is a living thing.  It evolves and changes as we evolve and change.  

But sometimes we want to hold onto culture of the past because it’s rich with meaning and memory for us.  

Today we’re taking a deep dive into culture.  We speak with an educator and a folk musician/archivist to find out why they’re preserving pieces of culture they love.

GUESTS:

Richard Hanley, associate professor of journalism at Quinnipiac University and co-director of the Sports Studies program.

The New Haven Museum

Derek Piotr, musician, folklorist

The Fieldwork Archive

Tags
The Full Story The Full StoryThe Fieldwork ArchiveDerek PiotrThe New Haven Coliseum
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez