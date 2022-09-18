Keeping Culture Alive: Remembering the New Haven Arena and preserving Folkloric Memory

Culture is a living thing. It evolves and changes as we evolve and change.

But sometimes we want to hold onto culture of the past because it’s rich with meaning and memory for us.

Today we’re taking a deep dive into culture. We speak with an educator and a folk musician/archivist to find out why they’re preserving pieces of culture they love.

GUESTS:

Richard Hanley, associate professor of journalism at Quinnipiac University and co-director of the Sports Studies program.

The New Haven Museum

Derek Piotr, musician, folklorist

The Fieldwork Archive

