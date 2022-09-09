© 2022 WSHU
Education rebound: helping students bounce back from pandemic learning loss

Published September 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT
A new school year has begun and it's the third year students are learning while living with COVID-19. In Connecticut, new data on test scores reveal how much learning students lost during the pandemic. Some academic gains have been made. But student performance still hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels statewide. The data also shows students in Urban districts were impacted more by learning loss than those in suburban and wealthy districts. What are educators doing to help students rebound from the pandemic learning loss?

The Full Story The Full StoryEducationPandemic RecoveryConnecticut
