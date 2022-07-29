© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

Living with Wildlife - Part 2

Published July 29, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT
Great White Sharks Massachusetts
Phil Marcelo/AP
/
AP
FILE - A shark is seen swimming across a sand bar on Aug. 13, 2021, from a shark watch with Dragonfly Sportfishing charters, off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod. Megan Winton, of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that July is when white sharks appear in earnest, with sightings peaking from August through October. (AP Photo/Phil Marcelo, File)

Last week we began a conversation about living with wildlife in our local region.  We talked about bears and bobcats.   Now we finish that conversation, with urban wildlife, invasive species…plants to be precise…and sharks along the shores of Long Island.

Guests:

Captain Greg Metzger, the chief field coordinator of the Shark Research and Education Program at the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center

John Griffin, senior director of urban wildlife programs at the Humane Society of the US

Professor Jessica Gurevitch, an ecologist at the Department of Ecology and Evolution at Stony Brook University

For more information on wildlife and invasive species click here:

Department of Environmental Conservation

Wild Neighbors

Nuisance & Invasive Species

National Invasive Species Information Center - Long Island

National Invasive Species Information Center - Connecticut

Invaders of Long Island

iNaturalist

The Full Story The Full StorySharksWildlifeInvasive Species
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, is an Editor and Senior Content Producer with WSHU. She has more than 20-years of experience as a journalist and audio producer. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She broke into radio at WGBH in Boston as a producer and studio director for the daily international news program, The World, Ann is the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a senior content producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listeners care about.
