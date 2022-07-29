Living with Wildlife - Part 2

Last week we began a conversation about living with wildlife in our local region. We talked about bears and bobcats. Now we finish that conversation, with urban wildlife, invasive species…plants to be precise…and sharks along the shores of Long Island.

Captain Greg Metzger, the chief field coordinator of the Shark Research and Education Program at the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center

John Griffin, senior director of urban wildlife programs at the Humane Society of the US

Professor Jessica Gurevitch, an ecologist at the Department of Ecology and Evolution at Stony Brook University

