The Full Story

Encore: The future of trash

Published July 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak NYC Vaccine Mandates
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
New York City sanitation workers pickup garbage in he Flatbush section of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 3, 2011.

Waste is always with us. We humans produce a lot of it. According to research by Newsday in 2017, Long Island generates about 2.4 million tons of solid waste each year. And only 27% of it is recycled.  

Connecticut produces close to 4,000,000 tons of municipal solid waste each year. All that trash has a big environmental impact. And it presents a challenge of how to get rid of it.  

Right now one of the systems many cities and towns in Connecticut have used to process their waste, an incinerator in Hartford that burns trash to generate energy, is set to close. What are the alternatives? And are there programs to develop safer, more environmentally friendly systems of managing waste?

Guests:

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
