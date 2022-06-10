Teaching climate change

Connecticut has a mandate to teach Climate Change in schools.

When Lawmakers voted to approve this year’s budget, tucked inside the spending package was a bill to make sure Climate Change is part of the science curriculum.

It was the result of a years-long push to make sure Connecticut students learn about the issue.

But nearly 90% of schools in the state already teach the topic. The mandate will impact a small number of schools.

So is this new law really necessary?

Christine Palm, Connecticut State Representative from Chester

Adrian Huq, a Tufts University student and youth organizer with New Haven Climate Movement

Frances Rabinowitz, Executive Director Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents

Patrick Skahill, Senior Reporter, Connecticut Public

