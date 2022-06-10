© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

Teaching climate change

Published June 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
Connecticut has a mandate to teach Climate Change in schools.

When Lawmakers voted to approve this year’s budget, tucked inside the spending package was a bill to make sure Climate Change is part of the science curriculum.

It was the result of a years-long push to make sure Connecticut students learn about the issue.

But nearly 90% of schools in the state already teach the topic. The mandate will impact a small number of schools.

So is this new law really necessary?

Christine Palm, Connecticut State Representative from Chester

Adrian Huq, a Tufts University student and youth organizer with New Haven Climate Movement

Frances Rabinowitz, Executive Director Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents

Patrick Skahill, Senior Reporter, Connecticut Public

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
