ENCORE — The Case of Connecticut: How local government works

Connecticut is made up of 169 cities and towns. And in one way or another, their forms of government are unique. There are mayors, town managers and selectmen and women, councils, town meetings and more... with numerous variations. It can be very confusing.

This week on The Full Story we feature an encore presentation of our exploration into how local governments work in Connecticut. Our guide was Sacred Heart University Political science Professor Gary Rose. He wrote the book on it.

Also, we’ll revisit a conversation about the powerful role redistricting plays in forming governments.

Guests:

Dr. Gary Rose, professor and chair in the Department of Government, Politics and Global Studies at Sacred Heart University

Ebong Udoma, WSHU’s senior political reporter