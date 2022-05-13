© 2022 WSHU
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

ENCORE — The Case of Connecticut: How local government works

Published May 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT
brett-jordan-ZoZJLgAIvGc-unsplash.jpg
Brett Jordan
/
Unsplash

Connecticut is made up of 169 cities and towns. And in one way or another, their forms of government are unique. There are mayors, town managers and selectmen and women, councils, town meetings and more... with numerous variations. It can be very confusing.

This week on The Full Story we feature an encore presentation of our exploration into how local governments work in Connecticut. Our guide was Sacred Heart University Political science Professor Gary Rose. He wrote the book on it.

Also, we’ll revisit a conversation about the powerful role redistricting plays in forming governments.

Guests:

Dr. Gary Rose, professor and chair in the Department of Government, Politics and Global Studies at Sacred Heart University

Ebong Udoma, WSHU’s senior political reporter

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, is an Editor and Senior Content Producer with WSHU. She has more than 20-years of experience as a journalist and audio producer. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She broke into radio at WGBH in Boston as a producer and studio director for the daily international news program, The World, Ann is the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a senior content producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listeners care about.
