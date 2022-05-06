© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

The Connecticut state budget is finalized. What's in it for residents?

Published May 6, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
Speaker of the House Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, speaks in a mostly empty legislative chamber due to pandemic protocols, during opening session at the State Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Hartford.

Connecticut has a new state budget — and it’s big! This week lawmakers approved a $24.2 billion state funding package before the May 4 deadline. Legislative leaders say this year it was easier to finalize a deal because the were a lot more resources available to fund programs through a $4 billion budget surplus and federal pandemic relief money. This week on The Full Story we’ll find out how Connecticut residents will benefit from the new state budget.

Guests:

Ebong Udoma, WSHU’s senior political reporter

Christina Quaranta, executive director with the Connecticut Justice Alliance

Rahisha Bivens, LCSW, justice advocate and digital organizer at Stop Solitary Connecticut

Jeffrey Vanderploeg, president and chief executive officer of the Child Health and Development Institute of Connecticut

Links to legislation:

SOLITARY CONFINEMENT

https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&which_year=2022&bill_num=459

JUVENILE CRIME BILL

https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?which_year=2022&selBillType=Bill&bill_num=5417

MENTAL HEALTH FOR CHILDREN:

HOUSE BILL: https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&which_year=2022&bill_num=5001

SENATE BILLS:

BILL1: https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&which_year=2022&bill_num=1

BILL 2: https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&which_year=2022&bill_num=2

Tags

