The Connecticut state budget is finalized. What's in it for residents?
Connecticut has a new state budget — and it’s big! This week lawmakers approved a $24.2 billion state funding package before the May 4 deadline. Legislative leaders say this year it was easier to finalize a deal because the were a lot more resources available to fund programs through a $4 billion budget surplus and federal pandemic relief money. This week on The Full Story we’ll find out how Connecticut residents will benefit from the new state budget.
Guests:
Ebong Udoma, WSHU’s senior political reporter
Christina Quaranta, executive director with the Connecticut Justice Alliance
Rahisha Bivens, LCSW, justice advocate and digital organizer at Stop Solitary Connecticut
Jeffrey Vanderploeg, president and chief executive officer of the Child Health and Development Institute of Connecticut
Links to legislation:
SOLITARY CONFINEMENT
https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&which_year=2022&bill_num=459
JUVENILE CRIME BILL
https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?which_year=2022&selBillType=Bill&bill_num=5417
MENTAL HEALTH FOR CHILDREN:
HOUSE BILL: https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&which_year=2022&bill_num=5001
SENATE BILLS:
BILL1: https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&which_year=2022&bill_num=1
BILL 2: https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&which_year=2022&bill_num=2