It’s all happening in the salt marshes!

Published April 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
Saltmarsh sparrow

Salt marshes haven’t gotten a lot of love.  They’re coastal wetlands that are flooded and drained by salt water brought in by the tides. The ground is wet and spongy with peat. The scent of sulfur fills the air and so do the mosquitoes. Many marshes have been lost to dredging, drainage, or landfills.  But salt marshes are essential.  They have been described as a barrier to climate change. And they offer a safe home to a broad spectrum of wildlife. Efforts are now underway to research and restore these vital ecosystems.   We find out what's happening at the salt marshes.

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
