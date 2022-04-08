Walk, cycle, ride, drive: Keeping the roads safe for everyone

Cars! SUVs! Pickup Trucks! That’s how most people get around in Connecticut. But they’re also the cause of a growing grim statistic.

The number of pedestrians dying in car crashes is on the rise. At least 16 have been killed so far this year. And concern is growing that 2022 could be one of the deadliest years.

Today we’ll find out why the roads have become more dangerous and what’s being done to make them safer.

Also, efforts are underway to reimagine a Connecticut where buses, bikes or just a stroll on the sidewalk replace cars.

Guests:

Amy Watkins, MPH — program coordinator for Watch for Me CT

Mary Donegan, MRP, Ph.D. — professor in the Urban and Community Studies Program at the University of Connecticut

Dr. Eric Jackson, Ph.D. — executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute and director of the Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center, University of Connecticut, School of Engineering

Anthony Cherolis — transportation justice manager for Transport Hartford Academy & BiCi Co., Center for Latino Progress

William Wright — a lawyer and a leader of People Friendly Stamford