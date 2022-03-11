© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

The evolution of prison reform

Published March 11, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST
Solitary Confinement Reform-NY
Bebeto Matthews
/
Associated Press
This Jan. 28, 2016, photo shows a solitary confinement cell at New York City's Riker's Island jail. On Thursday, March 31, 2016, a federal judge approved a sweeping plan to reduce solitary confinement in New York state prisons.

The United States has the highest incarnation rate in the world.  

Efforts are underway to change that. New York is grappling with bail reform, Connecticut is rethinking solitary confinement.

But is there something more fundamental we need to do? Do we need to change how we think about the prison system and how people manage through it?

This week on the Full Story we take a closer look at the experience of people who have survived incarceration and thrived after doing time.  Two professors in New York wrote a book about it.

Lexington Books
/

And we find out more about how Connecticut is reconsidering long-term sentences for people who committed crimes when they were 25 or younger.   

And finally, we speak with former pro-basketball player Morgan Tuck and her work with the Connecticut Sun.

Guests:

Dr. Joni Schwartz, professor of communication studies in the department of humanities at LaGuardia Community College, City University of New York

Professor John Chaney, J.D., associate professor and criminal justice program co-director at LaGuardia Community College, City University of New York

Kelan Lyons, a Report for America Corps member who covers the intersection of mental health and criminal justice for CT Mirror

Morgan Tuck, director of franchise development for the Connecticut Sun

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
