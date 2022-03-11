The evolution of prison reform

The United States has the highest incarnation rate in the world.

Efforts are underway to change that. New York is grappling with bail reform, Connecticut is rethinking solitary confinement.

But is there something more fundamental we need to do? Do we need to change how we think about the prison system and how people manage through it?

This week on the Full Story we take a closer look at the experience of people who have survived incarceration and thrived after doing time. Two professors in New York wrote a book about it.

And we find out more about how Connecticut is reconsidering long-term sentences for people who committed crimes when they were 25 or younger.

And finally, we speak with former pro-basketball player Morgan Tuck and her work with the Connecticut Sun.

Guests:

Dr. Joni Schwartz, professor of communication studies in the department of humanities at LaGuardia Community College, City University of New York

Professor John Chaney, J.D., associate professor and criminal justice program co-director at LaGuardia Community College, City University of New York

Kelan Lyons, a Report for America Corps member who covers the intersection of mental health and criminal justice for CT Mirror

Morgan Tuck, director of franchise development for the Connecticut Sun

