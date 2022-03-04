© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

The fall out: Reimagining theater after COVID-19.

Published March 4, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
THEATRE NP.jpg
The New Paradigm Theatre
/

Long Wharf will soon leave the building it has called home for 57 years. They’re adopting a new vision they call “an itinerant production model.” The arts had to get very creative to survive the shutdown due to the pandemic. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing up all over our region, can the arts bounce back to their pre-pandemic structure or will they have to reimagine themselves like the Long Wharf Theater?

Guests:

Kit Ingui, managing director of The Long Wharf Theatre

Kirstin Huffman, co-founder and artistic director of The New Paradigm Theatre

Christy McIntosh-Newsom, co-founder and artistic director of Fairfield Center Stage

Cynthia Rider, managing director at Hartford Stage

The Full Story
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare