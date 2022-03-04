The fall out: Reimagining theater after COVID-19.

Long Wharf will soon leave the building it has called home for 57 years. They’re adopting a new vision they call “an itinerant production model.” The arts had to get very creative to survive the shutdown due to the pandemic. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing up all over our region, can the arts bounce back to their pre-pandemic structure or will they have to reimagine themselves like the Long Wharf Theater?

Guests:

Kit Ingui, managing director of The Long Wharf Theatre

Kirstin Huffman, co-founder and artistic director of The New Paradigm Theatre

Christy McIntosh-Newsom, co-founder and artistic director of Fairfield Center Stage

Cynthia Rider, managing director at Hartford Stage

