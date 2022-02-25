© 2022 WSHU
Retirement Tsunami: A wave of retirements in Connecticut’s state government could lead to a more diverse workforce.

Published February 25, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST
Connecticut State Capitol
AP
/
FR125654 AP
The Connecticut State Capitol building is seen in Hartford, Conn., Monday, Oct. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut is bracing for a tsunami of retirements. On July 1st about 8,000 executive-branch employees will be eligible to retire. On that very same day, state retirement benefits will be reduced. Connecticut officials anticipate an exodus of workers. Some see it as a financial boon to the state budget. Others say it's a unique opportunity to diversify the government workforce.

Corey Paris, Connecticut State Representative 145th District, which includes Stamford.

Prof. Mohamad Alkadry, Professor and Head of the Department of Public Policy at the University of Connecticut

Tara Downes Assistant State Comptroller, CT Office of the State Comptroller

Julie Kushner, Connecticut State Senator - Representing Bethel, Danbury, New Fairfield, Sherman

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
