Retirement Tsunami: A wave of retirements in Connecticut’s state government could lead to a more diverse workforce.

Connecticut is bracing for a tsunami of retirements. On July 1st about 8,000 executive-branch employees will be eligible to retire. On that very same day, state retirement benefits will be reduced. Connecticut officials anticipate an exodus of workers. Some see it as a financial boon to the state budget. Others say it's a unique opportunity to diversify the government workforce.

Corey Paris , Connecticut State Representative 145th District, which includes Stamford.

Prof. Mohamad Alkadry, Professor and Head of the Department of Public Policy at the University of Connecticut

Tara Downes Assistant State Comptroller, CT Office of the State Comptroller