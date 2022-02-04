Does a new legal settlement really settle a 30-year-old lawsuit to integrate Hartford's schools?

After more than 30 years, the Sheff v. O’Neill case has finally reached a settlement. The landmark lawsuit was meant to integrate the school system in the Hartford area. Elizabeth Norton Sheff filed the lawsuit in 1989 on behalf of her 10-year-old son Milo. He is now a 43-year old-grandfather.

We speak with the lawyers who have worked on this case to find out if the settlement achieves the original goals of the lawsuit.

And we have a Newsmaker interview with Connecticut State Senator Will Haskell. He speaks with TFS host Tom Kuser about his new book, “ 100,000 First Bosses: My Unlikely Path As A 22-Year Old Lawmaker .”

Guests:

Martha Stone — Director, Center for Children's Advocacy at the University of Connecticut

Scott T. Garosshen — Associate with Horton, Dowd, Bartschi & Levesque, P.C.

Will Haskell — Connecticut State Senator for District 26