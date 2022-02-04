© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

Does a new legal settlement really settle a 30-year-old lawsuit to integrate Hartford's schools?

Published February 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST
Milo Sheff and Elizabeth Horton Sheff in 1989 at the time of the filing of their lawsuit, Sheff v. O'Neill, in Hartford Superior Court.

After more than 30 years, the Sheff v. O’Neill case has finally reached a settlement. The landmark lawsuit was meant to integrate the school system in the Hartford area. Elizabeth Norton Sheff filed the lawsuit in 1989 on behalf of her 10-year-old son Milo. He is now a 43-year old-grandfather.

We speak with the lawyers who have worked on this case to find out if the settlement achieves the original goals of the lawsuit.

And we have a Newsmaker interview with Connecticut State Senator Will Haskell. He speaks with TFS host Tom Kuser about his new book, “100,000 First Bosses: My Unlikely Path As A 22-Year Old Lawmaker.”

Guests:

Martha Stone — Director, Center for Children's Advocacy at the University of Connecticut

Scott T. Garosshen — Associate with Horton, Dowd, Bartschi & Levesque, P.C.

Will Haskell — Connecticut State Senator for District 26

The Full Story
