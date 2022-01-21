Horizons and The Rescue Project

Pandemics, remote learning, isolation. Being a child in Connecticut these days has more challenges than usual. This week we’ll explore two major issues facing children and teens in our region: education and safety.

Connecticut has the largest achievement gap in the nation. One program at Sacred Heart University, Horizons, has been working with schools in Bridgeport to change that. We’ll find out how they’re keeping students excited about learning by taking them outside of the classroom.

And child sex trafficking is not only an international crime but a local one. The Rescue Project of the Connecticut Immigrant and Refugee Institute just got a major grant from the Department of Justice to fight it at home and abroad.

Guests:

Ashley Nechaev, Executive Director of Horizons at Sacred Heart University

Susan Schnitzer, President & CEO of Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants

Leonela Cruz-Ahuatl, director of Project Rescue at Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants

