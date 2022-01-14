© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

Marijuana Series: Part 5 — Will legal marijuana transform public safety?

Published January 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
Jennifer Martin / Wikimedia Commons
/

It’s 2022, and this year businesses selling legal marijuana are set to open in Connecticut. Will this transform public safety as we know it?

This week on The Full Story in the final installment of our marijuana series, we’ll take a closer look at the role marijuana prohibition policies played in public safety and how the new laws may, or may not transform public safety. Will the new laws erase the sins of the past? Or will they just invite new problems?

Guests:

Lorenzo Jones is the co-founder and co–executive director of the Katal Center for Equity, Health, and Justice.

Gary MacNamara, retired Fairfield Police Chief and executive director of Public Safety & Government Affairs at Sacred Heart University

Police Lieutenant Joseph Dinho, City of Norwalk, Connecticut

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
